There are times in life when we feel stuck, and enter a state of despair. Life situations can sometimes feel overwhelming and hope for improvement can seem like a distant mirrage. How can we find hope and optimism when our situation feels so grim? What are the perspectives and practical tools that will enable us to see the sun through the storm?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to find Hope In Times That Feel Hopeless.

