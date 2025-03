Photo Credit: Pixabay

We are in the month of Adar leading up to the holiday of Purim. We are told to increase our joy this month. How can one be told to ‘on demand’ increase their happiness? This holiday celebrates the almost demise of the Jewish nation. Why is the response to an almost tragedy of epic proportions Simcha–joy? What can we learn in a practical way about our own response to challenge and pain.

Listen to Soul Talk to learn how to fine the joy in the oy’s of life.

