On a scale from 1-10, how do you feel?
(1 being miserable and 10 being fabulous).

As much as many of us would like to be at a constant 10, reality is that we spend much time in lower numbers. Separate from actual depression, everyone has time periods where they feel down. Why is this and what can we do during this time period to return to a state of feeling good, having energy and being in an overall state of enjoying life and our blessings?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to find light in dark times.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

