Why is it so hard to let go of thoughts, feelings and emotions that don’t serve us. We are often hurt the most by the negative baggage that we hold onto. What is it that keeps us holding on to anger and resentment even when doing so harms us. How can we learn to let go of heavy, no good thoughts and feelings?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn How To Let Go and Get Going With A Better Life.

