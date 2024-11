Photo Credit: Pixabay

The idea of heaven and hell exists in many belief systems. Fire representing hell and some idyllic garden or clouds and angels are the images that come to mind when the terms heaven and hell are used. But what is the Torah concept of heaven and hell. What happens in the ‘afterlife’ and how does one get their ‘ticket’ to heaven?

