Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is very difficult to be in a time of challenge and feel all alone. As a nation, we have experienced this many times throughout our history. Once again, the Jewish nation throughout the world and in particular, those in Israel find themselves alone lacking support from the outside and all too often, faced with unjust accusations. How are we to stay strong and continue to thrive when so much of the world is against us? How can we find strength from within and come through with more clarity, purpose and mission?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn How To Thrive In Times of Strife.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com