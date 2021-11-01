Photo Credit: Pixabay

Life isn’t always black and white. Dilemmas are often faced when looking at the grey areas of life. What’s right and wrong in any given situation is not always clear. When faced with a dilemma, how do I know if I’m making the right decision. How can I decide when I should get involved and speak up in a situation and when to stay quiet and keep the peace. There are countless dilemmas that we face with no clear answer. Is there guidance when facing these situations?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn How, When & Why You Should Speak Up.

We welcome your feed back and questions. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com