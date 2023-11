Photo Credit: Pixabay

What can I do to bring more light into the darkness of this world? In times of pain and sorrow, it’s common to look for a way to bring goodness into the world. With all of the possibilities I can choose from, is there a particular path that I should take to be most effective in illuminating the dark night we are presently in?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to get a road map that leads you down the illuminated path.