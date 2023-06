Photo Credit: Pixabay

Along with the blessings that permeate life are challenges. At times, difficult times build us and at times, we feel that they break us. The perspective that we take with us into challenging times in our life can make the difference between being crushed by the pain and difficulty or built up by it. What are spiritual perspectives to take with us when life is hard?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn the secret to turning pain into gain