Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shabbat is the holiest day of the week. What makes it so special? Some see the Shabbat as a day full of restrictions. Rabbi Aaron shares what the essence of Shabbat is all about and gives a real paradigm shift in our understanding of the true meaning and power of the day. Listen to this episode of Soul Talk and watch how it can not only transform your Shabbat experience, but the way you live your every day life.