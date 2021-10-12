Photo Credit: Pixabay

I’m so used to relating to myself as a body. How do I relate to myself as a soul? My soul is the essence of who I am, yet I don’t really understand what being a soul means. Where do my thoughts and feelings and character traits come into play when talking about my body, soul and who I really am? How can I truly get to know myself as a soul?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn the answers to these significant questionsץ

