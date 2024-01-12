Photo Credit: Pixabay

Have you ever thought about having a mind makeover? At different times in life the thought of having a make over–a new look or re-decorating the space you inhabit is very common. How about putting in some time and thought into a mind makeover? Your mind accompanies you wherever you go, whatever you do. Maybe it’s time to take some steps towards the better version of you. Where do I start? You might ask. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to practically implement a life changing Mind Makeover.