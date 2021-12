Photo Credit: Pixabay

Beyond eating latkes, donuts and enjoying the beauty of the lights, what is the significance of Chanukah? The Chanukah miracles happened so long ago yet their significance is still felt today. How can we connect to the deeper message of Chanukah?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain deeper insights into the Chanukah holiday.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com