Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chanukah is the holiday where we celebrate miracles. The light illuminating the darkness. This holiday always carries special meaning, but seems to be especially important during our times. What is the message of miracles that happened so long ago here to tell us today? How can understanding the essence of the holiday of Chanukah enlighten us during today’s dark times? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain insight into The Soul Meaning of Chanukah.

Share this article on WhatsApp: