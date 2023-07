Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Tisha B’Av we mourn the loss of the temple. I never saw the temple or experienced what life was like when the temple stood. That makes it hard for me (and likely many others) to connect to the mourning of the day. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to hear how relevant the loss of the temple is to every one of us today and transform your Tisha B’Av experience.