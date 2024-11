Photo Credit: Pixabay

G-d speaks to us on a global and individual level. Sometimes we are aware that G-d is sending us a message. It’s often clear when something unusual happens or a pattern that might repeat itself comes to our awareness. Sometimes it’s easier to know that G-d is speaking to us and harder to know: what is He trying to say? What is the message? When G-d calls, how can I know what He’s trying to say?

Share this article on WhatsApp: