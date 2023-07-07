Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many of us are carrying around ‘G-d Baggage.’ Challenging perceptions of G-d in light of the pain and suffering that we are going through. “If G-d is supposed to be loving and good, why am I going through so much pain?” This is a tough and legitimate question that for some, makes it difficult to believe in G-d at all or bring Him into our life when it feels out of control.

How can I help myself or someone whom I am close to when they are struggling with this all important question: Where Is G-d When It Hurts?