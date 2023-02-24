Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is a fundamental concept that G-d is one. If so, why does G-d have so many different names? In english, the one monotheistic G-d is refered to as: G-D. Why in hebrew are there numerous names that all refer to the same G-d? What are we to learn to G-d and how our relationship with Him effected by the names by which we refer to Him?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to get clarity on this all important question: Why Does One G-d Have So Many Different Names?