We are joined this week by Meir Glaser a long time resident of Tzfat who was inspired by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. In that style, Meir now gives tours of this amazing holy city through his company Bishvil HaLev (Path of the Heart). Hear about some of the amazing locations and Kabbalistic insights as we give you an audio tour of Tzfat. Soon there will be Virtual Video Tours available through Meir’s company for all of you who cannot make it here in person.