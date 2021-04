Photo Credit: Pixabay

All you seem to hear from politicians and celebrities today is the new concept of being “Woke.” However, the same people that want to believe that they are “Woke” seem to be the same people that are asleep when it comes to the Jewish people. In other words, “Wokism” today is nothing more than being asleep regarding Anti-Semitism, which continues to rise at an alarming rate. It is time for the whole world to wake up to the wisdom of Torah.