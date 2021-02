Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

We are joined this week by Rabbi Avraham Sutton. Our topic revolves around the divisiveness that has taken hold of the world and our inability to find commonality even while disagreeing with others. We use as an illustration, which Rabbi Sutton clarifies, the picture of the inverted tree as brought down by the Maharal of Prague. This is an eye opening lesson on who we are an what we are connected to.