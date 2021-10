Photo Credit: Pixabay

Musings on the first Torah Portion of Bereshit include not only a discussion of the Hebrew language and why the Torah starts the way it does, but focuses on the different understandings of similar words. For instance, the Serpent is described as cunning and yet Adam and Eve are described as naked, but the Hebrew words used are only different in that one is singular and the other is plural. What are we to learn about the juxtaposition of these words, and how does it affect us?