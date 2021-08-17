Photo Credit: Pixabay

We are joined this week by Rabbi Yechiel Yashfe from Yashfe Winery here in Tzfat. Are you aware that wine can be made according to Torah? That “artificial wine” as Rabbi Yechiel refers to commercial wines with all of its additives and sulfites do more damage than good. However, there are secrets to the process that he reveals that will not only help you to look differently at the spirituality of wine, but can even give you the secrets for producing your own wine that is out of this world.