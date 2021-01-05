Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rabbi Yitzchak is joined by his wife Leah as they discuss Parsha Vayechi and the diverse blessings given by Yaakov to his sons. That these same sons who represent the twelves tribes had mutually exclusive and contradictory character traits, yet without each one could not have combined to be Knesset Yisrael. In essence, like so many things in this universe that the Kabbalah describes as unity of opposites, each one of us like the twelve tribes as different as we are can come together and hasten the redemption.