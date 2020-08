Photo Credit: Pixabay

Now that we have left the days of mourning behind us and come into the days of comfort, tonight we will celebrate the minor holiday of Tu B’Av. The 15th of Av has a connection to biblical times as well as a connection to a modern world. In some ways it is viewed as the Israeli version of Valentine’s Day. What do the Jewish sources teach us about this little known holiday and what we can learn about love and elevation?