Israel Uncensored: Iranian Nuclear Setback

Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Yagasi, translation of the original work by Sémhur

An explosion at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday could set back production for nine months according to anonymous US and Israeli intelligence sources. While Israel is not taking responsibility for the attack, quotes from numerous Israeli officials hint that perhaps the Jewish State did what it had to do in the face of the Iranian existential threat. Hear about this breaking story, plus all the news from Israel, on this weeks edition of Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten.