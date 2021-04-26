Israel Uncensored: The Link Between Arab Violence in Jerusalem and the South

Photo Credit: paffairs_sanfrancisco / wikipedia

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh discusses the current wave of Arab violence with lynch mobs in Jerusalem, and rockets being fired at southern communities. Expert analysts say that both Hamas and the PA, who are encouraging the terror, are each trying to show that they are tops when it comes to attacking Israeli Jews, so they will garner more votes in the upcoming legislative elections. Both groups are also trying to distract attention away from internal problems by inciting the attacks.