Rejuvenation: In the Darkest Hour

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Judy Batalion

If you read only one more Holocaust book let it be this one, New York Times best seller ‘The Light of Days; the Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos.’

Author Judy Batalion joins Eve Harow to share the experience of combining years of research, an interest in trauma and a deep desire to keep these young women alive, if just on the page. Their courage is incomprehensible; her writing is clear and captivating. How could we not have known this piece of history?

There’s a reason this book (and the young persons version) is being touted widely.

In this case, join the crowd.