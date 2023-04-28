Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai returns to Israel just in time for Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. First he speaks with Malkah Fleisher on the deeper meaning of the IDF Airforce fly-over and Israel’s religious global potential. Then Josh Reinstein, Alex Traiman, and Simcha Gluck, fire up the grill in celebration of Hashem’s gift of the Land of Israel. And finally, Leah and Elazar Fleisher on the young people’s perspective of the rebirth of the Jewish State. Plus: Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on hearing God’s historical knocks.