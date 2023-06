Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai Fleisher gets back home to Judea and is joined by Malkah Fleisher to discuss his trip to America, the Israel Day Parade in NYC, and Israeli midwives rejected in Bali. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the Three Oaths against Jews going to the Land. Ben Bresky on the life of Martin Buber. Then, Yishai hosts a panel of new Olim at the Jerusalem Conference. And finally, the Biblical Caleb fulfills a prophecy made to Abraham.