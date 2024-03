Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the state of antisemitism around the world and the pro-Hamas rallies that blocked an Israel real-estate expo. Then, Yishai speaks at the Shalom Hartman Institute to young Jewish students who need to hear TRUTH. Finally, Ben Bresky on the story of the little girl who was sent down into the bowels of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron.