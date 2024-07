Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher team up to deal with the pain of the fallen soldiers and take inspiration from the fighting spirit of Israel. Classic Yishai: the interview with Shai Ish Shalom, a commando in Entebbe on July 4th, 1976. Then, Zeev Orenstein from the City of David on how King David used faith and technology to defeat Goliath. And finally, Ben Bresky on the creation of Israel’s first computer.

