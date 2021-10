Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

On the Israel Podcast: Abraham was leaving home and heading to the Land of Israel, while we are coming home and back to the land in his footsteps. Join Rabbi Yishai for a chat about writing the original Aliyah Day law, bringing the first high level UAE visitor to Hebron, and putting in a beautiful new sink the Tomb of Ruth and Yishai in Hebron. And on the Torah portion: How God showed Abraham the Exodus at the Covenant Between the Parts!