Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are on the beach in Ashkelon, thinking about the safety that comes through God’s blessings, and through the valiant defense of Israel by the fighters of the IDF. Then, Yishai analyzes and takes down the speech made by arch-terrorist Mahmoud Abbas in Turkey. Also, Ben Bresky on the Gush Katif Museum of the Jewish communities of Gaza. And finally, Table Torah about God’s Eyes Upon the Land.

