Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

First, Yishai and Malkah discuss what Israel feels like as Covid restrictions are lifting and as a new and questionable government, replacing “old faithful” Netanyahu, is about to be sworn in. Then, Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai to wonder what God is telling the Jews as a sinkhole opens in Jerusalem on the Torah portion of Korach and the Biblical story of the iconic sinkhole in the desert.