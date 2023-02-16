Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher start off with the high highs of nascent Jewish communities being legally recognized, and the low lows of dastardly terror. Then, Yishai speaks with Arutz Sheva’s Yoni Kempinsky about the national divide. Yishai then heads to the OurCrowd Summit in Jerusalem and speaks with Advocate Elie Sprung about the legal side of Israeli Start Ups, with Shuey Fogel about finances for Scale Ups, and with Professor and author Gil Troy about the vision of Theodor Herzl and the blessings of our time. Finally, Knesset insider Jeremy Saltan about passing nationalist laws.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFostering Baby T
Next articleFM Cohen: Israel Backs Ukraine’s Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity
Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Boise, Idaho.