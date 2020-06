Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

In America – riots, protests, and a fight for the character of the nation. In Israel – the battle for sovereignty and the identity of the Jewish people. Will the chaos lead to destruction – or something else? Yishai is joined by Malkah Fleisher for a discussion of change and cherries, and Rav Mike Feuer on the Biblical riot against Moses and the resulting quail binge.

