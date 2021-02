Photo Credit: Amit Barak

First, Rabbi Yishai is joined by Rav Mike Feuer to talk about the hidden meaning of the Tabernacle’s vestments in the Torah portion of Terumah: from mystical cherubs to the enigmatic shape of the Menorah. Then, Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to frolic in Judean snow and to speak with Rabbi Tuly Weisz about the new Megilat Ester dedicated to Ester Horgan, murdered three months ago. Finally, Amit Barak on the new Biblical board game “Way of the Patriarchs”!