Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

(((CLICK BELOW TO HEAR AUDIO)))

There’s a new month, a new book of the Torah, a new global pandemic, potentially a new Israeli government – and maybe a new world waiting to be formed! Rabbi Yishai is joined first by Rav Mike Feuer to find a Biblical precedent for this crisis. Then Leah Fleisher on a young person’s perspective on being housebound. And finally, Malkah Fleisher on staying positive and connected to God when things want to get you down.

Advertisement



Yishai Fleisher on Twitter: @YishaiFleisher

Yishai on Facebook