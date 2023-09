Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

A hero has passed away but not before Yishai had a chance to talk with him: Shai Ish-Shalom was an Israeli warrior who rescued Jews at Entebbe and continued to teach the art of Jewish defense. Then, Zeev Orenstein talks to Fox News about the Shiloach Pool at the City of David in Jerusalem and Yishai talks with The Israel Guys about the Biblical Highway. And finally, Ben Bresky tells the story of Joshua’s Altar on Mount Eval.