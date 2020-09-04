Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Rabbi Yishai is joined by Malkah Fleisher to figure out whether flying to the UAE will be a norm in Israeli life and whether we should celebrate the start of school and the brace for Corona lockdown? Then, the Torah portion of Ki Tavo is about the highest highs (knowing God) and the lowest lows (Shoa). Finally, renowned geopolitical scholar and author Dr. Michael Doran joins to discuss the threat of China to the Middle East and to answer the question: What does China want with Israel?