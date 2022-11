Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai Fleisher gets ready for the festival of Shabbat Chayei Sarah in Hebron where thirty-thousand people are expected to hear the Torah portion that describes Abraham’s first purchase in the Land of Israel – and Abraham’s love for Sarah and the love of Isaac and Rivka. Malkah Fleisher joins to deal with an FBI investigation of the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh – and Israel’s refusal to cooperate!