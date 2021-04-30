Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

First, Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to reveal her secret recipe for Shavuot Cheesecake and tell the story of her grandfather’s refusal to convert away from his faith during the Shoah. Then, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King on how to curb the Ramadan riots at the Shechem Gate of the Old City. And finally, Rav Mike Feuer on the secret Torah of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai and why blasphemers are losers.

