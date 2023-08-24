Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah talk about the war – against the enemies of Israel who murdered a kindergarten teacher this week – and the battle for repentance in this month of Elul in preparation for Rosh Hashana. Famed activist Nadia Matar joins Yishai for Batsheva Nagari’s funeral procession. Then: Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on army conscription for the ultra-Orthodox and Ben Bresky on the story of the Sultan’s Pool in Jerusalem. Finally, Rav Mike Feuer joins Yishai to discuss the surprising laws of the Torah portion of Ki Teitze in the Biblical book of Devarim/Deuteronomy.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHow To Handle Wouldbe Muslim Murderers – Phantom Nation [audio]
Next articleSecrets of the Mother Bird – Ki Tetzei
Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Boise, Idaho.