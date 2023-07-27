Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

On the 9th of Av Yishai and Malkah Fleisher sit on the floor and mourn the destroyed Temples and remember the destruction of Gush Katif with audio from that painful summer. Ben Bresky surveys the other calamities that befell the Jewish people on Tisha B’Av. Then, Rav Mike Feuer joins Yishai to deal with the split in Israeli society and search for signs of redemption. Plus: The Torah portion of VeEtchanan with the Ten Commandments and Shema Yisrael, and the secret of the birth of Moshiach on the very day of destruction.

