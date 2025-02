Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state and holds dual US/Israeli citizenship. Moshe joined the production team of The Yishai Fleisher Israel Podcast at the beginning of 2012 and produces and promotes a podcast that goes out to thousands weekly. Following the horrific attacks of October 7th, 2023, Herman joined the Idaho Israel Alliance as Executive Director where he helps build and strengthen the connection to Israel across the State of Idaho. Herman holds an MBA from Strayer University and works in tech. He currently resides in Boise, Idaho with his wife and two children.