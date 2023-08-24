Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Another day, another “work accident” — this one in Gaza – has taken the lives of terrorist operatives.

At least two terrorists were killed Thursday while working on building a bomb at a Hamas training complex in Gaza, the 0404 news outlet reported.

Just two months ago, two teenage terrorists were killed in the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem during a similar “work accident”. A third terrorist was critically injured.

The two teens died when the improvised explosive device (IED) they were preparing blew up in their hands.

Their deaths were announced by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, which like its ally Hamas, is based in Gaza and generously supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran.