Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90
An explosive device used against Israeli security forces is seen in the terrorist hotbed city of Jenin on September 28, 2022, following the arrest of armed members by Israeli forces.

Another day, another “work accident” — this one in Gaza – has taken the lives of terrorist operatives.

At least two terrorists were killed Thursday while working on building a bomb at a Hamas training complex in Gaza, the 0404 news outlet reported.

Just two months ago, two teenage terrorists were killed in the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem during a similar “work accident”. A third terrorist was critically injured.

The two teens died when the improvised explosive device (IED) they were preparing blew up in their hands.

Their deaths were announced by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, which like its ally Hamas, is based in Gaza and generously supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

