Photo Credit: courtesy, ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran

One week ago, following more than a year under pandemic protocol and several intense days in the direct line of fire from Gazan rockets, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra assembled in ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s accessible amphitheater for an unprecedented classical music concert that highlighted the importance of disability inclusion through music.

In addition to serenading the 400 in-person event attendees with well-known and well-loved works, the Israel Philharmonic also played a moving “video art” composition entitled ‘Every Person is a Symphony.’

During what became a unique multisensory experience, a video of ADI residents with severe disabilities playing various musical instruments with the Israel Philharmonic musicians was shown on giant screens above the stage.

The video and its music served to enhance the orchestra’s live performance and underscored the importance of shared humanity and the responsibility to empower people of all levels of ability.