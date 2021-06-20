Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was reappointed Friday by the UN General Assembly to serve a second term in office.

“Secretary-General Guterres has proven a capable leader in a demanding position,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement congratulating the UN chief.

“The United Nations is an indispensable anchor of the multilateral system. It provides a vital framework through which member states work together to meet such unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, human rights, development, migration, and humanitarian crises. These and other priorities that member states must address require a collaborative, effective, and results-oriented leader in the United Nations Secretariat, and we have that in António Guterres.

“The United States looks forward to continuing our strong and constructive relationship with Secretary-General Guterres as we advance the urgent task of bringing about a more peaceful world and prosperous future.”