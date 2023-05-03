Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Jim.henderson

A new shop selling Brooklyn-produced goods and products is set to launch on May 18 at Industry City’s Innovation Alley.

The shop, which sells locally produced clothing, housewares, art, jewelry and packaged foods, will present good from 55 vendors selected to place the spotlight on businesses in Kings County.

“We are proud to promote our borough’s best ‘makers’ at this retail storefront, which showcases the tenacity and ingenuity of small-business owners across Brooklyn,” said Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Chamber.

“This retail store recognizes the brightest creators and artisans in a way that helps small, diverse businesses grow. New York City is back, and Brooklyn is leading the way.”

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce partnered with Wells Fargo Foundation, Industry City and the Brooklyn Community Foundation to launch the shop, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

Industry City managing director Jim Somoza said in a statement it’s been “great” to work on the project.

“Industry City has always been where creatives, makers and artisans find space to hone their craft, build their business and find community,” Somoza said.

“Working with an upper-floor tenant like the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce on this retail store has been great; it is a prime example of how tenants can use the campus to build new concepts while serving the upstairs business community. We’re incredibly proud to have Brooklyn Made at Industry City.”